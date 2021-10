The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved the “Test to Stay” COVID-19 policy on October 18.

This was after reviewing the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and health department guidelines. The policy will be implemented as soon as COVID-19 tests become available to the school district.

The board approved Missouri School Boards Association policy updates.

The November Pleasant View Board of Education meeting was moved to November 11, 2021, at 6 p.m.