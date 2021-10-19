Attorney for Nelson files motion to move stealing case out of Caldwell County

Local News October 19, 2021
Garland Joey Nelson Booking Photo
An attorney for Garland Joseph Nelson of Braymer has filed motions to have a felony stealing case moved from Caldwell County. The request for a change of venue also includes a motion for a change of judge. The requests will be on the docket before Circuit Court Brent Elliott on November 9, 2021, in Division One of the Caldwell County Circuit Court.

Last week, Nelson pleaded not guilty to the stealing charge.

A probable cause affidavit says Nelson is accused of convincing another man that Nelson owned a semi-tractor parked at a Braymer residence. Nelson allegedly requested the semi be moved without the consent of the actual owner.

Nelson remains charged for the 2019 deaths of Nick and Justin Diemel from Wisconsin. Nelson’s trial in the murder is scheduled to begin next summer, on June 6, 2022, in Johnson County in Warrensburg.

