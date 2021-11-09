Laredo Board of Education sets filing period for school board election in 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education has set the candidate filing period for the school board election on April 5, 2022.

Candidates for a three-year term can file starting December 7, 2021. The filing period concludes on December 28, 2021, which is during the Christmas holiday break. The Laredo school plans to be open on the last day for candidate filing from 2 to 3 p.m.

With terms expiring next April are board members, Angie Lowrey and Kristi Urich.

The school district office at Laredo will close for the Christmas break at 1 p.m. on December 17 and re-open at 8 a.m. January 4, 2022.

