Activities announced for “Festival of Trees” celebration in Trenton

Plans have been announced for the 13th annual “Festival of Trees” in Trenton held during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The fundraiser is scheduled for November 27, 2021, at the Trenton Rock Barn.

Activities include a 5:30 Christmas parade, beginning in the Eastside Park parking lot and ending at the backside of the Rock Barn.

Music and crafts are from 6 to 7 o’clock. Entertainment so far includes the Trenton high school color guard, Makaylah Hamilton, Connie Olmstead among others. Children’s craft items will include the making of Santa plates and gingerbread houses. A balloon maker also will be at the Rock Barn.

The public auction begins at 7 o’clock with Auctioneer Ed Arnold accepting bids on items that have been donated. These include decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, and baskets. Promoters say one item to be auctioned is a fire pit made and donated by the Grand River Technical School at Chillicothe. Anyone interested in donating is asked to contact Brenda Thorne, Judie Leininger, or Deanna McCarter – all of Trenton.

The Festival of Trees on Saturday, November 27 also offers food and a desserts table.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit disabled individuals of Grundy County.

