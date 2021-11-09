Big rig crashes on Highway 6 at the edge of Jamesport claiming the life of 60-year-old driver

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a truck driver has been killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning at12:50 am in Jamesport.

Authorities identified the victim as 60-year-old James Loyd of Purdin.

The tractor-trailer was westbound and went off the right side of Highway 6 striking a driveway. The impact caused the Freightliner to go airborne, impact the ground, where the trailer separated from the semi-tractor. The vehicle came to a stop at the bottom of a ditch and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner.

Assistance was provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Daviess County Ambulance, and first responders.

James Loyd is the first traffic fatality of this year in Daviess County to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

