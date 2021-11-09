Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council approved a service contract and a Princeton Housing Authority Board member on November 8.

City Clerk Cory Willett reports the service contract was for $500 for the Princeton High School Band to play at a Christmas program on December 4.

Debbie Goodknight was approved for a four-year term on the Housing Authority Board.

Philip Wilson with McClure Engineering presented a wastewater report to submit to the Department of Natural Resources. The council said to go ahead and send the report.

The council approved a new bank account to be opened for Community Development Block Grant funds.

