Kristi Millhouse named Wright Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

Kristi Millhouse, a patient access representative at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for third quarter 2021. Steve Schieber, CEO, presented the award to Millhouse at a ceremony held in her honor.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, Millhouse’s co-workers said, “Kristi is always willing to jump in and assist wherever needed, many times on a moment’s notice. She is calm no matter how overwhelming or chaotic the situation or shift may be. She is always willing to work beyond her scheduled shift to assist as well if needed. Kristi educates staff and passes her knowledge and tips on to her coworkers. She never hesitates to do whatever is needed for the good of our patients, staff, and organization. Her ability to stay calm serves as a great comfort to our patients.”

In recognition of the award, Millhouse received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, five eStore vouchers, her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque, and acknowledgment in the local media and hospital employee intranet.