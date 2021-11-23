Man from Humphreys dies in crash on Highway 139

An accident two miles south of Humphreys on Tuesday morning, November 23rd claimed the life of a Humphreys man.

The Highway Patrol reports the body of 27-year-old Dakota Dalton was taken to the Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan.

Dalton drove a sports utility vehicle south on Highway 139 before the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and ejected Dalton. Dalton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sullivan County coroner. Dalton did not wear a seat belt.

This is the first traffic fatality of the year in Sullivan County investigated by the Patrol.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.