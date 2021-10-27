Grundy County Commission seeking bids for snow removal and ice melt application

The Grundy County Commission is seeking bids for snow removal and ice melt application for the winter season at the courthouse, old jail entrances and sidewalks, and sidewalks, entrances, and parking spaces at the law enforcement center. The snow removal and ice melt application will include surrounding outer sidewalks at the old jail and the sally port, lower level lot, and vendor entrances at the law enforcement center.

Bids should list the cost per snow removal occurrence per location. They should also include the cost of applying ice melt only, for instances when no snow removal is necessary, and a list of equipment to be used for snow removal.

Bids will be accepted at the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Trenton until November 2nd at 9 o’clock in the morning.

Bid sheets can be picked up in the county clerk’s office. Contact the county clerk’s office for more information at 660-359-4040 extension 4.

The Grundy County Commission reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or any portion of the bids.