Wright Memorial Hospital announces Hope Award winner

The Saint Luke’s Hope Award celebrates employees who exemplify spirituality, integrity, and compassion while carrying out the healing ministry of Saint Luke’s Health System.

Saint Luke’s Health System began with the founding of Saint Luke’s Hospital by the Episcopal Church. The Church named the hospital after Saint Luke, author of the Gospel of Luke in the New Testament of the Bible. In his Gospel, Saint Luke emphasized Christ as a healer of the sick and full of compassion. In life, he demonstrated spirituality, integrity, and compassion in his work as a physician.

Employees were nominated across Saint Luke’s Health System by their co-workers, and each nominee was evaluated by the following attributes:

Spirituality : The quality of being concerned with the human spirit or soul as opposed to physical or material things. How does the employee honor the spirit of those they serve? Are they known for joy, passion, gratitude, and living with intention?

Integrity : The quality of having strong moral character. How does the employee promote unity, honesty, and steadfastness in their work?

Compassion: Benevolent awareness of others’ distress with a desire to alleviate it. How does this employee exhibit compassion for the people they serve, seek to relieve suffering, and connect with others’ spirits?

Wright Memorial Hospital was honored to have an employee chosen for the 2021 Hope Awards.

Ashley Stiles, Registered Nurse III, Outpatient Services

The winners were announced during a system-wide virtual ceremony on October 22.