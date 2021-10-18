Evergy issues Request for Proposal for wind energy to supply customer needs

Evergy on Monday issued a Request for Proposals for wind energy to supply the needs of its customers. The request solicits bids for Evergy’s purchase of wind resources of up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) that will be in service by 2026.

Evergy reports projects that achieve commercial operation by mid-2024 and year-end 2025 will be given preference. Wind resources must be a minimum of 50 megawatts and interconnect to the Southwest Power Pool. Siting preference, according to Evergy, will be given to projects located in Kansas.

Proposals are due by November 23rd, 2021.

Response and contact information are available on the Evergy website. Proposals selected are subject to appropriate regulatory approvals.

Evergy has outlined its plan to expand ownership of renewable energy and to retire fossil-fueled generation as the company works toward its 2045 target for net-zero carbon emissions. The wind projects are described as fulfilling the plan to add up to 1,000 megawatts of wind energy by 2026 with projects that benefit from production tax credits.