No injuries reported in crash at 16th and Mable in Trenton

There were no apparent injuries for two drivers and two passengers in a traffic accident on Sunday)afternoon at 16th and Mable streets in Trenton.

Police reported a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Gregory Bryant Mitchell of Milan was northbound on Mable while a vehicle driven by 16-year-old Katie Lynn Sackary of Chillicothe was westbound on 16th Street. An officer quoted Miss Sackary as indicating her vision was obstructed by a parked camper and she did not see the stop sign then drove into the path of Mitchell. Police quoted Mitchell as saying he attempted to avoid a collision but could not do so.

The accident report described damages as moderate and each of the occupants declined medical treatment at the scene.

Trenton Police issued a citation to Mitchell, alleging driving while his license was suspended.