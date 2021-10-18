Grundy County Commission requests bids for snow removal

The meeting date and time have been announced for the Grundy County Commission.

The county officer’s compensation will be reviewed at the October 26 meeting which is to begin at 9 o’clock that Tuesday morning and will be held at the Grundy County Courthouse.

Bids are due November 2, 2021, regarding snow removal and ice melt application at county-owned locations including the Grundy County Courthouse, the old jail entrances, parking spaces at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center, and on various sidewalks. Bids also are to include the sally port, the lower level lot, and vendor entrances.

Quotes are to include the cost per each time snow removal is necessary per location as well as the cost of applying ice melt only for instances where no snow removal is needed.

Bid sheets are available at the county clerk’s office. (660 359 4040, extension 4)

Bids will be accepted until 9 o’clock the morning of November 2, 2021, in conjunction with that day’s county commission meeting.

Grundy County Commission reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or any portion of them.