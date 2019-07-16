Audio: One man injured in skydiving accident near Lake of the Ozarks

State News July 16, 2019July 16, 2019 KTTN News
Skydiving

The Camden County Sheriff’s department says federal aviation officials will investigate a skydiving accident that injured one person on Saturday.

 

 

The central Missouri accident occurred around 7:00 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s department near the Lake of the Ozarks says four divers made the jump from a plane. A 30-year-old Canadian sky-diver landed on his feet but was injured after his canopy did not fully expand. The victim is said to have over 900 hours of experience and was taken to a hospital for treatment.  FAA officials will investigate this week.

