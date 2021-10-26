Area students to receive American FFA Degree at National FFA Convention

Numerous members of area FFA Chapters are to receive the highest FFA individual degree this week at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

The American FFA Degree awards ceremony is to be held on Saturday morning October 30, 2021.

Area recipients by school chapter include:

Trenton:

Allena Allen

Grace Allen

McKenna Cox

Mackenzie McAtee

Matthew Slater

Nick Velazquez

Grundy R-5:

Ellen Baxter

Anna Milazzo

Jandie Peterson.

North Mercer:

Camden Hartley

Isaiah Morgana

Noah Porbasco

Jamesport Tri-County:

Wyatt Brewer

Braden Ward

Gallatin:

Bethany Bailey

Jessica Hart

Gloria Hernandez

Macie McNeely

Milan:

Savanna Linhart

Erin Richardson

Brett Sayre

Green City:

Brianne Foster

Summer Fude

Erin Pialet

Mary Watt

Putnam County:

Antony Bondy

Lainie Cowan

South Harrison of Bethany:

Anderson Rogers

Jacob Shuck

Timothy Williams

Cainsville:

Camie Vaughn

Chillicothe:

Mack Anderson

William Cramer

Cameron Dudley

Brock Gott

Macy Gutshall

Rachel Holt

Luke Hopper

Haley Kidd

Samuel Meservey

Montana Plattner

Josie Reeter

Colton Sewell

Clayton Walker

Caroline Warren

Madelyn Wilford

Bryce Wolf

Braymer:

Kayla Henry

Brett Stephenson

Hamilton:

Ally Houghton

Halle Vanatta

Polo:

Kaitlyn Richtermann

Bucklin:

Seth Herriman

Marceline:

Luke Vaughn