Area students to receive American FFA Degree at National FFA Convention

Local News October 26, 2021
National FFA Convention 2021
Numerous members of area FFA Chapters are to receive the highest FFA individual degree this week at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

The American FFA Degree awards ceremony is to be held on Saturday morning October 30, 2021.

Area recipients by school chapter include:

Trenton:

  • Allena Allen
  • Grace Allen
  • McKenna Cox
  • Mackenzie McAtee
  • Matthew Slater
  • Nick Velazquez

Grundy R-5:

  • Ellen Baxter
  • Anna Milazzo
  • Jandie Peterson.

North Mercer:

  • Camden Hartley
  • Isaiah Morgana
  • Noah Porbasco

Jamesport Tri-County:

  • Wyatt Brewer
  • Braden Ward

Gallatin:

  • Bethany Bailey
  • Jessica Hart
  • Gloria Hernandez
  • Macie McNeely

Milan:

  • Savanna Linhart
  • Erin Richardson
  • Brett Sayre

Green City:

  • Brianne Foster
  • Summer Fude
  • Erin Pialet
  • Mary Watt

Putnam County:

  • Antony Bondy
  • Lainie Cowan

South Harrison of Bethany:

  • Anderson Rogers
  • Jacob Shuck
  • Timothy Williams

Cainsville:

  • Camie Vaughn

Chillicothe:

  • Mack Anderson
  • William Cramer
  • Cameron Dudley
  • Brock Gott
  • Macy Gutshall
  • Rachel Holt
  • Luke Hopper
  • Haley Kidd
  • Samuel Meservey
  • Montana Plattner
  • Josie Reeter
  • Colton Sewell
  • Clayton Walker
  • Caroline Warren
  • Madelyn Wilford
  • Bryce Wolf
  • Braymer:
  • Kayla Henry
  • Brett Stephenson

Hamilton:

  • Ally Houghton
  • Halle Vanatta

Polo:

  • Kaitlyn Richtermann

Bucklin:

  • Seth Herriman

Marceline:

  • Luke Vaughn
