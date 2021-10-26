Area students to receive American FFA Degree at National FFA Convention

Numerous members of area FFA Chapters are to receive the highest FFA individual degree this week at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
The American FFA Degree awards ceremony is to be held on Saturday morning October 30, 2021.
Area recipients by school chapter include:
Trenton:
- Allena Allen
- Grace Allen
- McKenna Cox
- Mackenzie McAtee
- Matthew Slater
- Nick Velazquez
Grundy R-5:
- Ellen Baxter
- Anna Milazzo
- Jandie Peterson.
North Mercer:
- Camden Hartley
- Isaiah Morgana
- Noah Porbasco
Jamesport Tri-County:
- Wyatt Brewer
- Braden Ward
Gallatin:
- Bethany Bailey
- Jessica Hart
- Gloria Hernandez
- Macie McNeely
Milan:
- Savanna Linhart
- Erin Richardson
- Brett Sayre
Green City:
- Brianne Foster
- Summer Fude
- Erin Pialet
- Mary Watt
Putnam County:
- Antony Bondy
- Lainie Cowan
South Harrison of Bethany:
- Anderson Rogers
- Jacob Shuck
- Timothy Williams
Cainsville:
- Camie Vaughn
Chillicothe:
- Mack Anderson
- William Cramer
- Cameron Dudley
- Brock Gott
- Macy Gutshall
- Rachel Holt
- Luke Hopper
- Haley Kidd
- Samuel Meservey
- Montana Plattner
- Josie Reeter
- Colton Sewell
- Clayton Walker
- Caroline Warren
- Madelyn Wilford
- Bryce Wolf
- Braymer:
- Kayla Henry
- Brett Stephenson
Hamilton:
- Ally Houghton
- Halle Vanatta
Polo:
- Kaitlyn Richtermann
Bucklin:
- Seth Herriman
Marceline:
- Luke Vaughn