Trenton Building and Nuisance Board evaluates seven properties at Monday meeting

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board on Monday night advanced four properties of concern while granting extensions of time to three others.

The board voted to move 208 East 10th Court from findings of fact to certificate of existence of a dangerous building. Three other locations which had been declared a nuisance were advanced to public hearings next month. Those addresses are 513 East 9th Court, 1614 Mable Street, and an apartment at 1010 Avalon Street.

Locations granted 30-day extensions are 1514 Mable street and 601 East 19th Street. A 90-day extension was given to 604 Linn Street.

In an update regarding the former Lakeview Motor Inn, Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer Wes Barone quoted the owner, John Lee, as looking for a contractor to “fill in” a utility trough on the property at 3307 East 10th Street.

Board Chairman Dave Mlika reported the case involving the John Danks property at 607 West Crowder Road has been resolved. It went to the court system in October of 2017. It was declared a dangerous building at the board meeting in April of 2017.

Police Chief Rex Ross presented the monthly report showing the department has handled 101 incidents so far this year. The greatest number of complaints included 48 for grass and weeds and 40 for trash and debris. He noted 20 of those have been referred for prosecution. Two dozen cases are on the municipal court docket with the investigation continuing on 22 incidents in Trenton.