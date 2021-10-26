Janet Pultz selected as North Central Missouri College Outstanding Employee

Janet Pultz, Trio Director, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for October.

Janet has been employed at NCMC for four years and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Art Education, a Masters of Arts in English, and doctoral work in Art History. As Trio Director, Janet oversees the NCMC Trio Programs Student Support Services (SSS) and Upward Bound.

Recently, Janet successfully wrote and secured the grant for the first Talent Search program at NCMC and continued grant for the SSS program. In the near future, Janet would like to successfully write the application for the continuing UB program and obtain a new UB grant for the Savannah/Cameron area. In the next five years, Janet sees her departments growing with the use of more technological tools to better serve students, not on campus.

Janet describes her job as rewarding, inspiring, and challenging. Janet said, “my favorite thing about NCMC is the small, relaxed atmosphere yet big vision for serving all learners in our region.”