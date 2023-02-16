16th annual Chillicothe Polar Plunge raises more than $9,900 for Special Olympics Missouri

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The 16th Annual Chillicothe Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Simpson Park was a splashing success, raising $9,900 to date. A total of 49 brave men and women from around the area donned disco-themed costumes and swimwear to take the chilly dip.

Online fundraising is still ongoing. Organizers of the plunge still hope to raise an additional $2,600 to reach the goal of $12,500. Donations can be made at this link.

“It was very cold water, but it is worth helping out a charity such as Special Olympics Missouri,” Plunger Alexis Strahm said.

Top Individual Fundraiser: Cheryl Evans ($500)

Top Fundraising Team: Northwestern FCCLA ($1,307)

Top Law Enforcement Team: Chillicothe Correctional Center ($4,530)

Competition for the Golden Plunger was steep this year. Participants were encouraged to come in costume and compete for the chance to take home the “Golden Plunger.”

Group 1st Place: Swimmers from Chillicothe High School’s Student Council

Group 2nd Place: Hawaiian visitors from Northwestern FCCLA

Group 3rd Place: Student Council Shirts from Trenton High School’s Student Council

Individual 1st Place: James Runde the UPS Driver

SOMO was lucky to have two Plunge Ambassadors helping with this event. Our Plunge Ambassadors for this year’s Plunge were Charlie Phillips and Leah Shoemaker. They are both SOMO athletes, and they worked for months to help spread awareness of the Plunge.

“A lot of work, but I like helping,” Shoemaker said.

This year’s event was held in conjunction with the Chillicothe Correctional Center, the City of Chillicothe, and the Chillicothe Fire Department. The heat sponsors were Chillicothe Ford, Max Curnow, and Lindley Funeral Home.

