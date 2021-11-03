6-year-old Pattonsburg girl injured in crash on Route E

Deer in roadway with oncoming car
A six-year-old girl from Pattonsburg was taken to the hospital following an accident early Tuesday evening that involved a pickup striking a deer on Route E in rural DeKalb county.

The patrol described the girls’ injuries as minor and she was taken by a private vehicle to Mosiac Medical Center in Albany. The pickup was driven by 31-year-old Clinton Fry of Pattonsburg who wasn’t hurt.

The accident at 6:35 pm Tuesday happened one-half mile west of Santa Rosa.

Fry and his passenger were using seat belts and moderate damage was noted to the pickup truck.

