Woman and 10-year-old boy from Minnesota injured in I-35 crash south of Pattonsburg

A woman and young boy from Minnesota were injured early Tuesday evening in an Interstate 35 accident one mile south of Pattonsburg.

Authorities report the car was allegedly forced off the highway by a tractor-trailer. The car went into the median, struck the ground, partially overturned, and was demolished.

Taken to the Liberty Hospital were the driver of the car, 32-year-old Rubiluz Gordon and a ten-year-old boy, both from Richfield, Minnesota. Injuries were reported as moderate for the driver and minor for her passenger.

Both occupants were using seat belts.