Audio: Missouri Supreme Court deciding whether local leaders can spend public money on ballot measures

The Missouri Supreme Court is considering whether local elected officials should be banned from spending public money to campaign in support of or opposition to candidates and ballot measures. Some St. Louis County area elected officials filed a lawsuit in 2019 saying the state law violates the free speech rights of local leaders. Attorney Paul Martin says the statute is unconstitutional.

On the opposite side, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office says state law does not prohibit public officials from speaking – it prohibits them from using public money to campaign for or against someone or something. The Supreme Court will rule on the case at a later time.