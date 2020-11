Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports 13 new COVID-19 cases on November 11th, bringing the total to 483. One hundred twenty-four cases have been added since November 1st.

Three hundred forty-two cases have been confirmed, and 141 are probable. One hundred three cases are active. The Grundy County Health Department notes staff is working weekends and holidays doing contact tracing.

There have been 17 COVID-19-related deaths reported for the county.

