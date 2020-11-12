Grundy County Board of Education modifies attendance for home basketball games

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education the evening of November 11thdiscussed modifications for home basketball games in regard to COVID-19.

Attendance will be allowed only with a ticket. About 150 tickets will be issued per game. Each Grundy R-5 player, coach, and cheerleader will receive five tickets. Visiting teams will receive two tickets for each player, coach, and cheerleader. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and socially distance themselves outside of family groups. Seating in the concession area will be limited. Games will be live-streamed for anyone unable to attend.

The board approved a bid for $2,225 from Kramer Construction for the replacement of guttering and vents at the elementary school. A $150 bid from Caleb Cagle was also approved for the purchase of the surplus bus barn.

Needed repairs to a school bus were reviewed. The board directed the administration to review the possibility of trading it for a different bus.

Recommendations were reviewed from the Missouri United School Insurance Council evaluator. The administration is taking corrective actions on the recommendations. The board approved policies regarding Title 9, tobacco use, and service animals.

Filing dates were approved for the Grundy R-5 Board. Candidates can file at the district office on December 15th through January 19th on days when school is in session from 8 to 4 o’clock. School will be closed from December 19th through January 3rd. Two seats are up for election.

After a closed session, it was announced Amber Draper was hired to drive a school bus.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares