North Central Missouri College looks into expanding services to Savannah, Missouri

North Central Missouri College is working to acquire a property in Savannah, possibly before the end of the year. A Savannah location would enable the college to eventually consolidate programs and services currently offered at several leased locations in Northwest Missouri.

The college hopes to offer short-term workforce training at the site as early as fall 2021, subject to fundraising, availability of state grants, and other sources. It hopes to have credit programming offered by fall 2022 to meet job market needs and regional student interests.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver says the college is “excited to work with the City of Savannah as well as traditional students and adult learners in the western/northwestern parts of [NCMC’s] service region to provide career technical education and two-year transfer degrees….”

Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre says NCMC is “excited to build on [its] existing relationship with the Savannah School District.”

The college already offers evening technical classes at the high school.

