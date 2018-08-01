127th Annual Jameson Picnic set to kick off Thursday

The 127th Annual Jameson Picnic at the Jameson City Park is set to kick off Thursday evening.

Registration for the Talent Show will start at 6 o’clock with four age divisions: six and younger, seven to 12, 13 to 17, and 18 and older. The Talent Show will begin at 6:30 with cash prizes to be awarded.

David Sandy will provide Magical Entertainment at 8 o’clock with a free drawing to be held after the entertainment.

The Jameson Picnic continues Friday evening with a baby show and entertainment.

Baby Show registration will begin at 6 o’clock with age divisions including zero to six months, seven to 12 months, 13 to 18 months, 19 to 24 months, 25 to 36 months, and Little Mister and Miss for three and four-year-olds. The Baby Show will start at 6:30.

The Fabulous Torques will perform music from the 1950s and 60s at 8 o’clock and a free drawing will be held following the entertainment.

A variety of activities are planned for Jameson Picnic Saturday.

Parade registration will start at the high school at 10 o’clock Saturday morning with the parade scheduled to begin at 10 o’clock. Registration for the Lawn Tractor Pull will begin at 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

Games for all ages will be available at 1:30 with the Co-ed Corn Hole Bag Toss Tournament starting at 2:30. A meager cost of $5.00 will get you entry into the event with cash prizes awarded for top placement.

An auction will begin at 5:30 Saturday evening with items from local businesses donated being put up for sale.

Dammit Jim will perform country and classic rock music at 8:30 and a free drawing will be held after the entertainment.

