Trenton woman injured after striking parked car near Edinburg

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton woman sustained moderate injuries when a car struck a parked car two miles northwest of Edinburg Wednesday morning.

Forty-nine-year-old Toni Allen drove east on Fawnwood Drive when the car she drove hit the parked car on the north side of the road. Allen’s vehicle was moved prior to the trooper’s arrival, and the other vehicle came to rest in the westbound lane on its wheels facing east. Both cars received moderate damage.

A private vehicle transported Allen to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton and the Patrol reports Allen wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

