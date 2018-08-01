Milan man formally charged with multiple offenses including two felonies

A Milan man arrested by the Highway Patrol Tuesday morning has been formally charged in Sullivan County.
Online court information shows 26-year-old Mousas Aani has been charged with two felonies, driving while intoxicated: persistent offender and blood alcohol content: persistent offender.
Aani also faces the misdemeanors of driving while revoked or suspended, first offense and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner as well as infractions of failure to display plates on a motor vehicle and driver or front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted or fastened safety belt.
The Patrol reported Tuesday that Aani was transported to the Sullivan County Jail.