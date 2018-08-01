Milan man formally charged with multiple offenses including two felonies

A Milan man arrested by the Highway Patrol Tuesday morning has been formally charged in Sullivan County.

Online court information shows 26-year-old Mousas Aani has been charged with two felonies, driving while intoxicated: persistent offender and blood alcohol content: persistent offender.

Aani also faces the misdemeanors of driving while revoked or suspended, first offense and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner as well as infractions of failure to display plates on a motor vehicle and driver or front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted or fastened safety belt.

The Patrol reported Tuesday that Aani was transported to the Sullivan County Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...