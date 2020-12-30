1 dead, 1 injured in crash north of Excello

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Columbia man died and another Columbia man sustained serious injuries when a box truck slid off the road and overturned one mile north of Excello on Tuesday afternoon, December 29th.

The passenger, 62-year-old John Linder, was pronounced dead by the Macon County Coroner at the scene and was taken to the Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home of Macon. The driver 41-year-old Nicholas Evans of Columbia was taken to the University Hospital of Columbia with what were considered serious injuries.

The truck traveled south on Highway 63 before beginning to slide on ice, going off the east side of the road, overturning, and coming to rest on its top.

The Patrol notes Linder and Evans were not wearing seat belts.

The Patrol’s Crash Team assisted at the scene of the crash as well as Macon County Rescue and Ambulance.

