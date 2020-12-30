Florida man crashes Freightliner truck on Highway 65

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Florida man sustained moderate injuries when the Freightliner big rig he drove struck a tree in northern Carroll County Wednesday.

Forty-year-old Steven Oberheim was transported to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

The truck traveled west on Route J east of Highway 65 before it reportedly crossed the center line, exited the left side of the road, and hit the tree.

The vehicle received extensive damage and Oberheim was wearing a seat belt during the crash.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

