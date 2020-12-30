Icy road causes rollover crash injuring Trenton woman

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Trenton woman sustained minor injuries when a car went too fast on ice and overturned one mile west of Jamesport on Tuesday night, December 29th.

A private vehicle transported passenger 30-year-old Jomelle Baker to the Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. No injuries were reported for driver 33-year-old Colby Baker of Trenton.

The car traveled east on Highway 6 before it ran off the west side of the road, overturned onto the driver’s side, and came to rest. The vehicle received extensive damage.

The Patrol notes the Bakers wore seat belts with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department assisting at the scene of the crash.

Related