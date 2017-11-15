Two waive preliminary hearings in Grundy County court

Two defendants waived preliminary hearings Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Kansas City resident Henry Allen Mullenix is charged with driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury in an August 24th accident. The case was bound over to Division One docket December 14. Misdemeanor cases were certified to the higher court. They are driving while revoked or suspended, second or subsequent offense, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and a seatbelt violation.

Bethany resident Christopher James Warren was bound over to the December 14th session of the circuit court on a charge of delivering a controlled substance October 8th.

On a plea agreement, Maranda Marie Gormley of Trenton pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. Imposition of sentence was suspended. She was placed on two years probation. She’s to pay $100 to the Grundy County law enforcement fund and costs.

Another Trenton resident, April Dawn Hanson, pleaded guilty to charges of driving while her license was suspended or revoked -second or subsequent offense. Another charge was dismissed. On a plea agreement, she was sentenced to 37 days in the county jail. Credit is given for serving the time. Court costs were assessed in the case.

Like this: Like Loading...