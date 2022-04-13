Bethany man charged with failure to register as a sex offender

Local News April 13, 2022 KTTN News
Charges Filed
A Bethany man has been charged in Harrison County after his arrest by the Highway Patrol on April 12th.

Forty-five-year-old Jeffery Spicer has been charged with four felony counts of failure to register as a sex offender and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. He has also been charged with misdemeanor owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and infractions of driver or front-seat passenger failing to wear a properly adjusted or fastened safety belt and failing to display plates on a motor vehicle or trailer. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.

The Patrol reported Spicer was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center after his arrest on April 12th.

