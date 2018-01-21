Trenton Fire Department responds to electrical fire

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday night.

Fire Chief Brandon Gibler reports crews found the fuse panel and wall in the laundry room at 909 East 12th Street in Trenton on fire. He says firefighters disconnected power to the house and applied water to the fire. Firefighters also accessed the attic area to check for fire extension, but Gibler notes the fire damage was limited to the laundry room.

Gibler noted there was minor smoke damage in the rest of the house, which was occupied by Austin and Elizabeth Dewitt. The owner of the house is listed as Ryan Shippen.

Gibler reports a smoke alarm alerted the occupants of the fire and said early recognition of the fire and quickly dialing 911 contributed to the safety of the occupants and limited the damage to the home. No one was injured.

Gibler notes that investigation concluded the cause of the fire to be electrical and that crews were at the scene about an hour.

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District and the Trenton Police Department assisted at the scene.

