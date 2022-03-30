MoDOT closes Route PP due to controlled burn melting a plastic culvert under the road

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Part of Route PP was closed Tuesday night, March 29, 2022, after the Galt Fire Protection District extinguished a road tube fire.

Firefighter Reta Smiley reports someone was doing a controlled burn along Route PP about two to three miles east of Route W. The fire worked its way to the road tube and halfway under the road, the plastic tube melted.

Smiley says the fire department extinguished the road tube in about 30 minutes and waited one and a half to two hours for the Missouri Department of Transportation to inspect the road. MoDOT closed the road until a new tube could be installed.

Marcia Johnson with MoDOT reports crews are replacing the tube on Route PP on March 30th. She expects the road to be back open by the evening of March 30th.

No injuries were reported, and Galt Fire Department was the only fire department on the scene.

Related