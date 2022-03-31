Bomb threat the cause of Trenton students evacuating building on Wednesday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Details have been released regarding a reported incident at the Trenton High School/Middle School campus on March 30th.

The Trenton R-9 School District reports it received information concerning the sighting of a suspicious package at or near THS in the afternoon. The Trenton Police Department reports the communication center received a call about the suspicious item, and local law enforcement officers were dispatched to the high school.

Based on Trenton R-9 protocol, it was determined students would be evacuated. The school district notes school administration and staff did an “exceptional job with the orderly evacuation.” It was announced on March 30th that students were evacuated to the Rock Barn.

High school and middle school car riders could be picked up by a parent, guardian, or documented emergency contact. Bus riders were picked up by regular buses at C. F. Russell Stadium.

No after-school activities or practices were held.

After the premises were searched by law enforcement and specially-trained bomb-sniffing dogs from Kansas City, the buildings were deemed safe. The facilities were cleared, and they were reopened for use.

High school students were allowed to return to the building to collect their personal items and vehicles until 7 p.m.

Rissler Elementary School students were not affected by the incident and were released as normal via car or bus.

Trenton R-9 Superintendent Mike Stegman says school district staff and the Trenton Police Department did “an exceptional job handling this event.”

The Trenton Police were assisted by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kansas City International Airport Police, and Kansas City Police Department. The Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Ambulance also provided assistance.

The police note the incident is still under investigation.

The school district asks that if anyone learns of acts of violence against any school, that person should contact the school district or local police. The Missouri School Violence Hotline can also be contacted at 1-866-748-7047 or on the School Violence Hotline website. The website provides resources for parents and students as well as a way to report threats.

Questions regarding March 30th’s incident should be directed to the Trenton R-9 School District at 660-359-3994.

