Trenton falls 2.48 inches below normal for rainfall in May

The May weather summary shows temperatures in Trenton were near normal but precipitation was well below average.

Rainfall during the month in Trenton totaled 2.95 inches at 17th and Harris where the official readings are taken, which is 2.48 inches below normal for May.

As a result, Trenton entered June with a moisture deficit for the year of 1.07 inches.

Trenton, on average, typically receives about five and one-half inches of precipitation in May, by far the most of any month.

June and September are about an inch behind at around four and one-half inches with August and July not far behind.

Although rainfall this May in Trenton was about two and one-half inches below normal, it was spread out during the month with measurable precipitation recorded on ten dates.

Temperatures in Trenton in May were near normal averaging nearly 75 degrees for highs and nearly 53 degrees for lows. The warmest temperature was 93 on May 15, which set a record for that date. The record temperature of 93 was recorded at the Trenton Fire Station with KTTN, in downtown Trenton recording a high of 91 that day.

The coolest reading last month in Trenton was 38 degrees on May 4th.

