MoDOT to close ramps for resurfacing project in St. Joseph

A resurfacing project on Route 6 at Frederick Avenue will close all Interstate 29 ramps at the Exit 47 interchange tonight in St. Joseph.

Contractor crews, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will close the ramps for both northbound and southbound traffic at approximately 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 2. The ramps will reopen at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

Frederick Avenue will remain open during this portion of the resurfacing project, but no access from Frederick Avenue to I-29 or from I-29 to Frederick Avenue will be allowed during this time period. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closures.

The contractor anticipates only one night will be necessary to complete the work, however, should complications arise, the closure could be extended another night.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

