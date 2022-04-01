Shoal Creek Bridge, northwest of Dawn closed until further notice

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A section of Livingston County Route C is now closed at the Shoal Creek Bridge, northwest of Dawn.

Despite repeated repair efforts, a recent inspection found the bridge has deteriorated beyond repair, prompting the Missouri Department of Transportation to close the bridge until it can be replaced. Until that time, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

A project to replace the 89-year-old Shoal Creek Bridge has been in the works for some time and is currently in the design and right-of-way acquisition phase. The project is currently scheduled to go out for contractor bids as part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting. Should the project remain in that letting, the bridge replacement project could begin as early as February 2023.

MoDOT is examining all avenues to accelerate the project, if possible.

Related