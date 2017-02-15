Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway begins audit of Livingston County

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has announced her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of the government of Livingston County in north Missouri.

Citizens with information or concerns related to county government operations are encouraged to contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline.

“Government exists to serve its people, not the other way around, and I look forward to providing the people of Livingston County with the results of our review,” Auditor Galloway said. “If there are specific concerns related to government operations, expenses or actions of individual government officials, my Whistleblower Hotline is a resource for anyone who would like to provide information or submit concerns anonymously and without fear of retribution.”

The county’s most recent audit was released in 2013 and included concerns related to inappropriate bonus payments and credit card bills that were approved for payment by the commission without proper documentation.

The office will also conduct an audit of the Livingston County Circuit Court which is the first audit for the court.

Individuals with information for consideration in the audit of the county or the court may contact the State Auditor’s hotline at 800-347-8597. You can also submit your concerns anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline or by emailing [email protected].

