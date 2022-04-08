North Mercer Board of Education to address personnel, pay schedule and awards at meeting on April 11

Local News April 8, 2022
North Mercer School District Website V1
The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education will consider approval of resignations next week. The board will meet on April 11, 2022, at 6 pm.

Other items on the agenda include a plaque presentation, certification of election results, the oath of office, and an election of officers. There is also to be a discussion of years of service awards, the MSHSAA dead period, the May board meeting date, a coop agreement, early childhood, and an audit proposal.

The agenda for the North Mercer Board of Education meeting on April 11th also includes an executive session for personnel matters, including principal, certified staff, and non-certified staff contracts as well as the supplemental pay schedule and extracurricular contracts.

