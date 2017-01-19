Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of man on theft charge

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Williamsburg man on a charge of theft or stealing of value of property or services less than $500.

Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Gene Keller was arrested in Cole County yesterday.

He is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court January 24th.

Bond is $2,500 cash or corporate surety.

Court documents accuse Keller of appropriating a purse with personal belongings of Stacy Rutledge without consent of the owner and with purpose to deprive it thereof in Grundy County on or around January 6, 2008.

