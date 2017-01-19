Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of man on theft charge

Local News January 19, 2017 KTTN News
Grundy County Law Enforcement Center

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Williamsburg man on a charge of theft or stealing of value of property or services less than $500.

Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Gene Keller was arrested in Cole County yesterday.

He is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court January 24th.

Bond is $2,500 cash or corporate surety.

Court documents accuse Keller of appropriating a purse with personal belongings of Stacy Rutledge without consent of the owner and with purpose to deprive it thereof in Grundy County on or around January 6, 2008.

