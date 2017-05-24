Gallatin Board of Aldermen hear several reports

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen heard several reports at its meeting Monday.

Ralph Boots informed the board the new Regional Economic Development Board is working on bringing industry, retail, and entrepreneurs to the area.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported that street crews are clearing ditches and raising manholes on Jackson and Johnson for a resurfacing project. Herzog plans to start the project in a month.

Morey said pool cracks were patched, and the pool, bathrooms, ceilings, and floor were painted, tile was installed, bathrooms were painted. The pool will be filled and ready to open Saturday.

Morey said electric crews fixed lines and replaced a pole on West Mill due to storm damage.

David E. Ross Construction Company was paid for Pay Application Number 2. Pay Application Number 3 should be approved this week.

Certified Public Accountant John Gillum presented the 2016 Audit Report for Gallatin.

The board also reviewed a sales tax revenue report for 2016-2017.

Trash bids were announced from WCA for $13.84 per home and Rapid Removal for $13.12 per home.

Police Chief Mark Richards also made a report.

The board held a closed session.

