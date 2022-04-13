Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen April 11th heard an update on a boil advisory issued a couple of weeks ago.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported the advisory was issued after crews could not get water pressure shut down enough to repair a leak on an eight-inch water main. He explained crews had to shut off the valve feeding the water tower, which reduced the pressure enough for the line to be repaired.

In the process of shutting off valves to reduce pressure, a valve separated due to disintegrated non-stainless steal valve bolts. Morey said crews held off on replacing all the bolts in the four separate valves that Thursday until school was dismissed. The additional repairs extended the boil advisory for Gallatin until that Friday.

Morey noted crews will eventually have to dig up the 12 valves that were originally installed in 1995 and replace all the bolts with stainless steel bolts.

Morey reported Midwest Injection started land applying lime sludge April 10th and were to finish the evening of April 11th. One side of the lime sludge basin was cleaned out and part of the second basin.

Crews are still installing advanced metering infrastructure meters. Morey said electric crews will be done this month installing the remaining electric meters the city has in inventory. Water crews may take a couple more months to finish installing the new water meters.

City Administrator Lance Rains reported Amy Barnhill with the Community Development Block Grant will visit the Gallatin City Hall in May to begin the close out process for the AMI metering grant.

Morey announced the new brush cutter has been delivered that was ordered from Terry Implement.

The board agreed to transfer the sales tax and sales use tax deposits for April, May, and June to the sales tax savings account with the intention of taking out another certificate of deposit in June.

There was discussion on a street issue on South Market. The board approved proceeding with legal action regarding the issue. Rains noted the street issue involves basic street repairs.

Rains has corrected requested items for a street grant, and it has been resubmitted. He will begin discussion on finding the match funding for the grant. He hopes the street resurfacing projects can begin in October if funded.

A complaint was received regarding a bad debt utility payment from 2007. The board will discuss at another meeting options for utilizing a collection agency regarding outstanding utility bills.

The Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System contract draft has been given to the city for review. Rains submitted the draft to Attorney Robert Cowherd and will present it to the board when available.

Rains reported the pool may not open this year due to the lack of a manager and lifeguards.

He announced the Main Street Downtown Presentation is scheduled for April 18th at 1 o’clock in the afternoon. Volunteers are working on a skit and give away bags for visitors touring downtown.

Police Chief Mark Richards provided an incident report list dated for April 11th. It included two suicidal persons and other activity.

Toward the beginning of the meeting, the board approved an ordinance declaring the results of the April 5th Municipal Election. Incumbents Dan McCann and Dan Lockridge were sworn in. There were no new officers, and McCann stayed as the board president.