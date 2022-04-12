Spickard Board of Aldermen approve budget for 2022-2023

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Spickard Board of Aldermen approved the 2022-2023 budget at the Monday evening meeting.

Total income for April 1st, 2022 to April 4th, 2023 is estimated to be $135,145.56. Total expenses are anticipated to be $115,514.23. The totals include American Rescue Plan Act, general sewer, and water funds. Spickard anticipates $24,516.95 in ARPA funds and around $180 in interest. There is an anticipated net income of $44,318.78.

A hay bid for the lagoon was accepted from John Wagner at $274.50.

The board approved getting batteries for the diesel maintenance truck.

Election results were accepted, and Tanja Younger and Cindy Edwards were sworn in.

Water loss for March was reported at -.1%.

