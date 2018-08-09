Zion Baptist Church Gospel Jubilee set for August 18th

The Zion Baptist Church east of Cainsville will hold its 18th Annual Gospel Music Jubilee August 18th and 19th.

The event will start that Saturday afternoon at 12:30 with an open mic for local talent. That will be followed by Don and Lana Boswell, Brad Prater, the Lifeline Band, and the Marks Family 7.

A pork and beef barbecue will be held at 6 o’clock that evening, with proceeds to support the music groups. Attendees can pay and eat what they want. Everyone is invited to bring music makers to a jam session also that evening.

The Jubilee will start August 19th with a worship service with Tom and Kathy Veatch that morning at 11 o’clock followed by a carry-in dinner at 12:30. The Lifeline Band will perform at 1:30 with the Marks Family 7 to follow.

