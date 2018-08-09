Trenton R-9 Board of Education agenda includes tax levy hearing

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a tax levy hearing prior to its regular meeting next week.

The hearing will start at the district office Tuesday evening at 5:25. The proposed tax levy for the district is $4 and 14 and a half cents for the 2018-2019 fiscal year which is an increase of four point three four cents from the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The regular monthly meeting of the Trenton Board of Education will follow at 5:30.

New business on the agenda includes the readoption of the Special Education Compliance Plan Part B, Missouri School Boards’ Association policy updates, early graduation and part-time attendance requests, the annual secretary of the board report, the graduation date, and Wright Memorial Hospital physical and occupational services.

The agenda also includes back to school activities, summer projects, the Fall Missouri School Boards’ Association meeting, and the special education determination category.

A closed session is also planned for personnel matters.

