Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for non-patients

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton is opening COVID-19 vaccinations to all area residents, 18 and older. Previously, the clinic was only vaccinating established patients.

“Our first priority was to ensure our established patients had the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Shane Lynch, Practice Manager, Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group. “We’re now ready to move on to the rest of the community. Along with the Grundy County Health Department, we’ve been working hard to ensure our community can get back to normal life, and this is the next step in that process.”

The next scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group will be this Friday, April 23, and appointments are still available. The vaccine administered will be the Moderna vaccine, which will require a second booster dose at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group four weeks after the initial dose. Patients must plan to be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group at 660-358-5750.

