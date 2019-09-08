Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation announces 8th annual Wright Run

Plans for the 8th annual Wright Run 5k/10k have been announced by the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation in Trenton. The 2019 event will be held on Saturday, October 5, in Trenton and will begin and conclude on the campus of Wright Memorial Hospital. Participants will meet for their official send-off at the hospital and return there for their final lap on the hospital’s walking trail.

This year’s theme will be cancer awareness. Pink race t-shirts will be given to all entrants into the Wright Run and will be for sale at the event. In addition, special edition breast cancer awareness bricks will be available for purchase. The bricks can be personalized to memorialize and/or celebrate a loved one who has battled, or is currently battling breast cancer, and will feature the iconic breast cancer ribbon. The bricks will be placed in a seating area to be constructed along the hospital’s walking trail. The Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group will be in attendance at the event and will be providing information and resources for local individuals battling breast cancer.

The entry fee of $25 will include an official t-shirt and race bib. Participants who register on or before September 20 will be able to select their t-shirt size. Registrants after September 20 will choose their t-shirt size on the day of the event, subject to size availability. Registration forms are available in Trenton at Premier Eye Care, Hy-Vee, Hometown Pharmacy, and Wright Memorial Hospital. Race-day registration for the 5k/10k is at 7 a.m., and the race/walk will begin at 8 a.m.

All proceeds from the Wright Run will support the newly formed Oncology Nurse Navigator Program at Wright Memorial Hospital. This program will center around an on-staff oncology nurse navigator whose job will be to assist cancer patients throughout their entire diagnosis, treatment, and recovery process, as well as the clinical coordination of their care.

Parking for Wright Run participants will be limited at the hospital and those who desire to leave promptly after the race may want to park at NCMC’s Barton Campus.

For more information, contact Hospital Foundation Development Officer, David Bain at 660-358-5706.

