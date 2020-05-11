Wright Memorial, Hedrick Medical Center report 612 tested for COVID-19

COVID-19 testing indicates 612 tests have been performed at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe and Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton which is up nearly 100 tests from the figure on Monday, May 4th.

Wright Memorial has tested 210 people including 150 from Grundy County, 36 from Mercer County, and 24 from other counties. Hedrick has tested 402 people including 268 Livingston County residents, 37 from Grundy County, 9 from Mercer County, and 88 from other counties.

The results of those tested are not provided. But the two hospitals plan to release the COVID-19 testing numbers each Monday morning.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares