Two to appear in Grundy County court on Tuesday

Two people are to appear Tuesday in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court following their separate arrests this past week.

Thirty-year-old Amy Lynn Waldrep is charged with misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree on a special victim. She is accused of causing physical contact with another person by allegedly kicking Police Officer Mike Wilson in the left knee Thursday. Bond is $2,500 in cash.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 58-year-old Harold Stiner of Spickard on Friday during a traffic stop on Northwest 2nd Avenue. Stiner has been charged with a felony driving while intoxicated, aggravated offender; and misdemeanor driving while his license was revoked.

Court information notes Stiner has three previous convictions for DWI in Grundy County, in the years of 2015, 2002, and 1997. Bond is $2,500 in cash.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares